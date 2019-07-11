Clue: a second match or game between two teams or players.

Answer: What is a rematch?

James Holzhauer, the professional gambler who became a part of the mainstream media zeitgeist last spring when he became the fourth-highest earning “Jeopardy!” contestant, is set to return to the long-running game show.

For “Jeopardy!’s 2019 Tournament of Champions,” the 35-year-old Naperville, Ill., native will appear alongside librarian Emma Boettcher, who ended his 32-game winning streak in June.

The tournament will feature 15 winners from seasons 34 and 35 of the show, competing for a grand prize of $250,000 over a 10-day period, from Nov. 4 to 15.

Holzhauer’s much buzzed-about winning streak of $2.4 million stopped short of surpassing Ken Jennings’ all-time winnings record of $2.5 million.

According to TheWrap, the married father of one said he never believed he could win 75 shows but definitely thought he had a shot at Jennings’ record, which was named the “most cash won on a game show” by The Guinness Book of World Records in 2004.

With less than $1 million dollars between their totals, he just may do so.

Jennings, who competed on the Alex Trebek game show in 2004, is not eligible for this year’s tournament.

However, the “Best Trivia Show Ever” co-host is open to facing off against Holzhauer. During a June appearance on “Access Live,” he said it would be “irresistible” that he “would love to do.”

