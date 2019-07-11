Northeast logistics company A. Duie Pyle has opened a new shipping center it built in Saco.

The West Chester, Pennsylvania, company will employ 20 full-time workers at the 33,300-square-foot building on Industrial Park Road near the Maine Turnpike.

A. Duie Pyle provides transportation, storage and distribution services throughout the Northeast. The new center brings the company closer to its customers in Maine and northern New Hampshire, the company said in a news release.

The building includes 40 dock doors and a three-bay, 8,600-square-foot automotive shop and truck wash. The company will hire drivers, dock workers, fleet technicians and administrative staff.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: