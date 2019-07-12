Library happenings

Raymond Village Library has many offerings this month, including a new Mahjong group for seniors from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. All levels are welcome. The Bridge Club that meets each Tuesday during that time is also looking for additional players.

A felted flora class is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. July 18 with instruction in wet felting and needle felting techniques to make flowers for pins or hair clips. The workshop fee, including materials, is $20.

Summer reading program participants, ages 4-9, will take a bus trip to the planetarium at the University of Southern Maine in Portland for a show and lunch at 10 a.m. July 17, and all ages are welcome to join them. Registration is required.

Children’s author Kate Curit will read from her new book, “Ducks Eat Pancakes,” at 10:30 a.m. July 24, especially for kids in preschool through second grade.

Go to raymondvillagelibrary.org or call 655-4283 for more information on the programs or to sign up.

Mindful movement

Qigong, an ancient Chinese practice of mindful movement, has started a new session at 8 a.m. every Saturday through Aug. 24 at Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. Participants of all levels are welcome and the suggested donation is $5.

Jazz on the hill

The New England Jazz Band will perform from 4-5:30 p.m. at Hacker’s Hill, 174 Quaker Ridge Road, Casco, July 21. Bring a picnic and lawn chairs and stick around to watch the sunset. Proceeds from a 50/50 raffle and prize drawings will support the Raymond Arts Alliance. The suggested donation is $10 for adults and $3 for children. Rain date is July 28. For more information, go to facebook.com/raymondartsalliance.

Community dinner

A pot roast dinner will be held at Raymond Village Community Church from 5-6 p.m. July 20. Pot roast, gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, drinks, rolls and dessert will be served. The cost is $11 for adults and $6 for children. The church is located at 27 Main St.

Which tree?

The Crescent Lake Watershed Association has teamed up with Loon Echo Land Trust and RSU 14 to present a series of free environmental programs for students this summer. “Which Tree is Which?” is the final program, July 23. Learn tree types and what animals call them home. Class size is limited and registration is required. The class will meet from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Raymond Community Forest parking lot. Visit the Crescent Lake Watershed Association to register, www.crescentlakemaine.com.

