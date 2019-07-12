History lecture

The Standish Historical Society will host Anne Gass at 6:30 p.m. July 17 at 1 Ossipee Trail for “Voting Down the Rose,” a lecture focused on the life of Florence Brooks Whitehouse, a local novelist, painter and vocalist, and her role in the Maine suffrage movement. For more information, visit the Standish Historical Society Facebook page.

SAD 6 meals

SAD 6 will distribute free meals for children during the summer. Through Aug. 9, breakfast will be served at Edna Libby Elementary and George E. Jack Elementary from 8:30-9:15 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, and lunch will be available from 11:15 a.m.-noon. Breakfast will also be served at the Otter Pond YMCA from 8:45-9:30 a.m. until Aug. 21. For more information, contact Dorothy Janotta at 648-7985 or [email protected]

Go to ‘Dolly’

Adults 50 and up can take a Standish Recreation Department trip July 25 to Bowdoin College to see “Hello, Dolly!” as performed by the Maine State Theater. The group will leave the Standish Municipal Center at 10:45 a.m. and return around 5 p.m. The cost is $67 per ticket. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info.

Day of baseball

Kids 7-12 can learn the fundamentals of baseball at a free sports field day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27 at Standish Memorial Park. Throwing and batting practice stations will be available, and all attendees will get a chance to play in the field and bat during a pickup game. Participants should bring a glove, bat and helmet. For more information, visit standishrec.com/info.

Young authors camp

A five-day camp for young writers will begin July 29, sponsored by the Southern Maine Writing Project and led by former Bonny Eagle High School journalism and English teacher Joanne Lannin. The camp will cover various forms of writing, including fiction and poetry. The $200 fee per student includes writing supplies, a T-shirt and a copy of the “Young Writers’ Anthology.” For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info.

Share

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: