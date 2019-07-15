Wiedmann Sculpture Studios – Adam L. Wiedmann

California-based sculptor with over 20 years experience creating, designing, managing and installing public, corporate and private collection works. His work has been shown and installed worldwide in galleries and museums.

Caleb Johnson Studio and Soren deNiord Design Studi0

The two studios have assembled a team of architects, artists and landscape architects. Caleb Johnson, principal at Caleb Johnson, started his practice in Biddeford and it has grown in 14 years to include more than 30 designers and craftspeople. Soren deNiord, a Portland artist, has been practicing in the field of landscape architecture for 16 years.

Ironwood Design Group

Ironwood Design Group is a design practice providing landscape architecture services, including landscape and urban design, planning and public outreach. The company’s office is in New Hampshire. The team includes landscape architects and Cheryl Townsend Gilkes, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Professor of African American studies and sociology at Colby College.

FortHouse studios and Collette Monuments

Joe Rosshirt, owner of FortHouse in Portland, would work with Luc Collette of Collette Monuments in Lewiston to construct a monument. FortHouse Studios would provide all art direction for this project and would work with Collette Monuments for the execution of the proposed design. Collette and Rosshirt are both Maine entrepreneurs and graduates of the Maine College of Art, class of 2011.

John Stass

Artist John Stass of Lewiston works as a custom designer and builder of high-end specialty furniture. Regional organizational clients have included the Portland Museum of Art, Auburn Public Library, St. Mary’s hospital in Lewiston and the Portland Symphony Orchestra. Aside from designing and building furniture, Stass also sculpts, paints and takes photos.

Evan Haynes and TJD&A

Artist Evan Haynes and TJD&A Landscape Architects would collaborate on the project. TJD&A is a landscape architecture and planning firm located in Yarmouth. The staff is composed of professionals with backgrounds in landscape architecture, trail and community planning. The firm was the landscape architect for the Bayside Trail. Over his 4o years of experience, Haynes’ work has included exhibiting, teaching, consulting, planning, public art commissions and more.

Robert Brochu

Graphic designer Robert Brochu has worked with companies to develop brand identities, logos and other creative projects. His projects include environmental graphics and mural installations. Brochu owns his own design business – Brochu Design in Portland.

Robert Katz and team

The artist and principal designer of the proposed project, Robert Katz, hopes to work with Douglas Quin, a digital and sound designer; Chris Myers Asch, a civil rights historian and researcher at Colby College; Ben McDorr, a graphic designer; Arielle Cousins, an architect in Rockport; and Benjamin Stoodley, a Portland architect.

Roger Richmond

Architect Roger Richmond of South Freeport is the founder of the architecture program at the University of Maine in Augusta. His previous work includes designing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial located in Capitol Park in Augusta. From 1968 to 1970, Richmond was part of a NASA team that designed living environments in zero and artificial gravity space stations.

