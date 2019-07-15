St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center

Jameson Gagne, born June 26 to Kelcie and Raymond Gagne of Lewiston. Grandparents are Richard and Lorrie Marean of Hollis, Raymond Gagne of Jackman and Wendy Gagne of Auburn. Great-grandparents are Clifton and Carroll Marean of Standish, Wayne and Judie Berry of Waterboro, Paulette Silva of Limington, Martine Gagne of Lewiston and Joyce Kelley of Brownsville. Great-great-grandparent is Wida Jalbert of Lewiston.

Stephens Memorial Hospital

Carson James Marean, born June 28 to Cody and Ceara Marean of North Bridgton. Grandparents are Craig and Melanie DiBiase of Westbrook and Richard and Lorrie Marean of Hollis.

Mid Coast Hospital

Adelyn Grace Girouard, born June 27 to Morgann Jeanna Allard and Connor Joseph Girouard of Topsham. Grandparents are Jessica and Rodney of Topsham.

Makena Leigh Gamrat, born June 28 to Amanda Dolloff and Troy Gamrat of Lisbon Falls. Grandparents are Becky and Clint Dolloff of Dixfield and Sandra and Kevin Gamrat of Lisbon Falls. Great-grandparents are Kay and Tom Hamlin of East Dixfield, Shirley and Bob Dolloff of Peru and Beverly Tanguay of Jefferson.

Fox Peter Tyrol Paluska, born June 28 to Elizabeth Tyrol and Peter Sandness Paluska of Bath. Grandparents are Carol and Bruce Tyrol of Bowdoinham, Susan Paluska of Bath and Duane Paluska of Woolwich. Great-grandparents are Madeleine Tyrol of Brunswick and Barbara Larsen of Stanton Station, New Jersey.

Leo Philip Hartwell, born June 29 to Brandon Owen and Kacey Doyle (Hodgdon) Hartwell of Bath. Grandparents are Kevin and Cathy Hodgdon and Susan Hodgdon, all of Boothbay; Larry and Sherri Hartwell of Scarborough; and Linda Hartwell of Brunswick. Great-grandparents are Marion Libby of Freeport and Ellen Williams and Nancy Stoddard, both of Boothbay Harbor.

Luka Reid Spiridakis, born July 1 to Kurt T. Spiridakis and Kattie S. (Meyers) Spiridakis of Bath. Grandparents are Bob and Peg Meyers of Bath and Nick and Helen Spiridakis of Sebastopol, California. Great-grandparent is Teena Sawyer of Gorham.

