Kennedy Kimball pitched a no-hitter and Windham won the Little League Softball state championship with a 15-0 mercy-rule win Saturday against Hermon.

Windham scored nine runs in the first inning, then added three in the second and three in the third to complete an undefeated run through the state tournament.

Kimball struck out eight and walked two in the three-inning victory. She also hit an RBI single in the big first inning that included a two-run double by Stella Jarvais, two-run singles by Caitlin Marsh and Chloe Edwards, and an RBI single by Jayden Kimball.

Windham outscored its opponents 42-2 in its four games.

The Maine champions advance to the East Regional in Bristol, Connecticut, and will play Peabody, Massachusetts, in their opening game Saturday afternoon.

Michael Simonds of Falmouth scored 22 points Monday afternoon to lead the Blue Wave Elite boys’ basketball team to a 68-67 victory in triple overtime over the New Haven (Connecticut) Heat in the championship game of an AAU Super Showcase tournament in Orlando, Florida.

All eight players on the Blue Wave are rising seniors at Maine high schools.

Free throws by Logan Bagshaw of Greely High in Cumberland provided the winning margin. Bagshaw finished with 13 points, and Simon McCormick of Cony High in Augusta added 19.

The Blue Wave won three games in pool play and three more in elimination rounds. Other team members are Jordan Bretton and Ryan Reno of Gorham, Cam Gardiner of Bonny Eagle, Te’Andre King of North Yarmouth Academy and Najee McQueen of Yarmouth.

Jace Pearson used a 9-iron to ace the 152-yard 11th hole at Martindale Country Club on July 4. His playing partners were Andrew Slattery, Rick Miles and Bill Shrader.

