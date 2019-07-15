Heidi Watson of South Portland is the first cancer survivor across the finish line Sunday, July 14, at the 12th annual Tri for a Cure in South Portland. Watson, 47, finished ninth overall in the event, which attracted about 1,300 participants. Dudley Warner / For The Forecaster

Family, friends and other onlookers found amusing ways to show their support for women participating in the swim-bike-run event at Southern Maine Community College. Dudley Warner / For The Forecaster

 

Tri for a Cure participants display placards revealing that more than $2 million was raised for cancer research, awareness, and prevention by the Maine Cancer Foundation. Dudley Warner / For The Forecaster

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Forecaster News
Related Stories
Latest Articles