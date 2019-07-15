Heidi Watson of South Portland is the first cancer survivor across the finish line Sunday, July 14, at the 12th annual Tri for a Cure in South Portland. Watson, 47, finished ninth overall in the event, which attracted about 1,300 participants. Dudley Warner / For The Forecaster
