NEW HIRES

Afton Hupper joined the staff at the Maine Aquaculture Association as an outreach and development specialist.

Hupper is a recent graduate of the University of Maine, where she received her master of science degree in resource economics and policy in May. She brings a strong background in sustainable and local food systems.

Rosie Vanadestine joined the Maine Development Foundation Team as a program director 1.

Vanadestine brings extensive experience with economic and community development, revitalization and historic preservation. She is currently a Norwex Independent Consultant.

Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader hired Michelle Bacheller as an agent in its Auburn location.

Bacheller, of Lisbon, has been a registered nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital for the past 14 years.She has her Maine real estate sales agent license and is looking forward to helping both buyers and sellers.

PROMOTIONS

Wright-Pierce recently appointed Rich Protasowicki, Tim Vadney, and Ryan Wingard to the role of vice president. They will also serve on the board of directors.

Protasowicki serves in a lead role for many water infrastructure projects, and helps educate water suppliers about emerging technologies and best practices to comply with new regulations.

Vadney served as project manager of the recently completed Newmarket, New Hampshire, wastewater treatment plant upgrade.

Wingard is Wright-Pierce’s Civil Practice Group Leader, routinely serving as technical adviser on many multidisciplinary projects.

(L to R) Tim Vadney, Rich Protasowicki and Ryan Wingard

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

HospitalityMaine named Gerard Kiladjian of the Portland Harbor Hotel its 2019 Innkeeper of the year.

Kiladjian, general manager of the downtown hotel and Inn at Diamond Cove, was recognized by his peers for his dedication to the industry for two decades.

Kiladjian joined Hart Hotels in 2004 as manager of the Portland Harbor Hotel where he also oversees BlueFin North Atlantic Seafood, the Inn at Diamond Cove and Diamond’s Edge Restaurant on Casco Bay.

