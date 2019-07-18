Tom Landry says he’s found a “needle in a haystack” – a vacant lot in the heart of the densely residential and hugely desirable Munjoy Hill neighborhood.

The Portland developer plans to replace a parking lot at 130 Morning St. with a 4-story condo building. Landry outlined his plans in a site plan application to City Hall in late June. He doesn’t expect the project to attract the same controversy new construction in the neighborhood has attracted.

“We want density, we are not tearing anything down,” Landry said in an interview. “We are developing the lot, it is the right thing to do. It is not going to be a controversial project.”

The 12-space parking lot was sold last year for $1.5 million, according to city records. No one is currently leasing the lot, Landry said.

Landry plans to build nine units, including an efficiency apartment on the first floor and one unit of affordable workforce housing. Condos will be sold at market rate, but Landry said he does not have price estimates because the building design has not been finalized.

The proposed building will have ground-level parking for seven vehicles next to the efficiency unit and four off-street spaces for two homes next door. Landry plans to add solar panels on the roof.

As far as Landry can tell, the lot has never been developed.

“It’s a strange phenomenon,” he said. “You don’t have many vacant lots in a highly dense area like this.”

The project is subject to design standards under the Munjoy Hill Conservation Overlay District, zoning restrictions put in place last year to protect architecturally significant buildings from demolition and ensure new developments blend into the neighborhood.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: