Open Farm Day

More than 150 farms throughout Maine join in a one-day celebration of agriculture and farming on Sunday, July 28. From noon to 4 p.m., see Scottish highland cattle, a flock of more than 40 sheep, bees, barn cats, apple orchards and herb and vegetable gardens at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, 707 Shaker Road.

Featured free activities include guided tours of the 1830 barns by Brother Arnold, tractor-drawn wagon rides, a honey bee display and hives, tours of the Shakers’ historic herb gardens and traditional craft demonstrations. Barbecue lunch plates are available for sale. Live bluegrass music will be performed by Albert Price and the Pseudonyms.

Casting call

As in past years, the Library Players are performing a play at the end of the Summer Reading Program, featuring another Jobin Terranova original script. This is a children’s production – kids of all ages are welcome to participate. There are large and small speaking and non-speaking roles. If your youngster doesn’t aspire to be an actor, the production crew could always use help with props and publicity.

The casting call is scheduled for Wednesday, July 31, and then rehearsals take place on Aug. 6, 13, and 19. Rehearsals and the Aug. 20 play start at 6:30 p.m. If you have any questions, call 926-4840.

Tea in The Garden

Enjoy and relax in beautiful garden surroundings at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Pineland Farms. Stroll the winding paths of The Garden, where experts will be there to answer your questions. Iced tea and light Pineland Farms refreshments will be served.

The Garden is located at Route 231 and Freeport Road, across from the main campus. The cost is $8 per person and registration is required at shop.pinelandfarms.org. The rain date is Thursday, July 25. For more information, call 688-3384 or email [email protected].

Singing the gospel

The Maine-based gospel music group Kindred Hearts will be in concert at New Gloucester Bible Church at 6 p.m. July 28. The church is located at 218 Lewiston Road, Routes 100/202. The public is invited, and the group will have its CDs for sale. A free-will offering will be collected for the group’s ministry.

