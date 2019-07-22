STATEWIDE

Robbins inducted as DAR state regent

Beverly Foster Robbins has been elected new state regent of the Maine State Organization of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was inducted during a ceremony on June 30 at the 128th Continental Congress in Washington, D.C. She replaces outgoing State Regent Elizabeth Hotchkiss.

Robbins joined the DAR Kan Yuk Sa Chapter of Jacksonville, Florida, in 2002. After moving to Lewiston in 2003, she served as recording secretary and regent of the Mary Dillingham and Mary Dillingham-Burnt Meadow chapters, actively chaired numerous DAR committees, and also has served in the organization’s state office as chaplain, recording secretary, and most recently as vice regent in the Hotchkiss administration.

Robbins works as the director of Outreach Ministries at the Hope Haven Gospel Mission of Lewiston, is an active member of Harbor Baptist Church, past vice president and program chair of the Androscoggin Historical Society and past president of the Sons of Union Veterans.

She intends to combine her interest in serving American veterans and the homeless by making Togus’s Cabin in the Woods project the focus of her State Regent’s Project during her three-year term.

For more information, visit http://www.mainedar.org.

PORTLAND

Recipe challenge to benefit parish food ministries

A recipe challenge, sponsored by Catholic Charities Maine’s Parish Social Ministry, will provide an opportunity for Mainers to put their recipes and cooking knowledge to the test while helping local parish food ministries.

The “St. Hildegard Food Pantry Recipe Challenge” invites participants to submit their best recipes for any dish that can be prepared and cooked using just one pot. All ingredients should be regularly available at a community food pantry.

Winning recipes will receive a cash donation to benefit their parish’s food pantry, soup kitchen, or other food-based ministry. The deadline for entries is Aug. 17. Recipes will be judged on nutritional value and ease of cooking, with winning entries announced on Sept. 17 at the Feast Day of St. Hildegard.

Last year, over 70 entries were submitted in the challenge, with the winner receiving $1,000 for their parish’s food closet and a prize of $500 going to the second-place winner’s parish food pantry.

“One Pot Wonder” recipe entries should be emailed to: [email protected] (place “Recipe Contest” in the subject line) or mailed to: Recipe Contest, Catholic Charities Maine, P.O. Box 10660, Portland, ME 04104. An electronic version of all of the recipes submitted will be made available for all parish food pantries and soup kitchens to use for those they serve.

For more details, call 523-1161 or visit www.ccmaine.org/parish-social-ministry.

AARP Maine seeks award nominations

AARP Maine is seeking nominations for its 2019 AARP Andrus Award for Community Service that honors individuals who share their experience, talents and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.

The annual award is named after AARP’s founder, Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus, who founded AARP in 1958 at the age of 73.

The screening of nominees will be performed by a panel of AARP staff and volunteers, and includes the review of a range of criteria including each nominee’s positive impact on their community and the lives of individuals ages 50 and older.

Nominees must be age 50 or older, but do not need to be a member of AARP; the achievements, accomplishments and service of nominees must be on a non-paid, volunteer basis and reflect AARP’s vision and mission; nominations are open to individuals or couples, but not teams; recipients must be Maine residents; and this is not a posthumous award. The application deadline is Aug. 16.

For more details, go to https://www.aarp.org/forms/aarp-andrus-award-for-community-service.html.

Water district invites submissions for calendar

The Portland Water District is seeking submissions for the 15th Images of Sebago Lake Calendar to be published this fall.

Organizers of the project are seeking original images that celebrate the natural beauty of Sebago Lake and the streams and rivers that flow into it, such as the Crooked River.

All photographers will receive a complimentary calendar. Deadline for submitting images is Aug. 4. For more details, go to www.pwd.org/publications/sebago-lake-calendar.

