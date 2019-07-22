PORTLAND

The Love Lincoln Park Summer Concert Series, sponsored by Friends of Lincoln Park and the Portland House of Music, kicks off this week featuring a performance by the Blues Prophets, a Chicago blues band, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Portland’s oldest park, located at Congress and Franklin streets.

Although there are benches in the park, bringing blankets or is suggested. Two food vendor carts will be available.

The concerts will continue from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each Tuesday, with upcoming performers including Mes Amis, Gypsy jazz on July 30; singer-songwriter Emilia Dahlin on Aug. 6; and The Renovators, a funk rock group, on Aug. 13.

LIMERICK

The 36th annual Funshine Fair will be held this weekend on the grounds of St. Matthew Church at 19 Dora Lane, featuring family-friendly activities and events.

The fun will kick off with an outdoor screening of 2019’s “Dumbo,” a live-action reimagining of the 1941 Disney classic at 8 p.m. Friday.

Carnival games, live music, a penny auction, vendor booths and children’s activities, like face painting, and special events, will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday.

On Saturday, visitors can tour booths on the grounds selling a variety of items, including clothes, toys, books, jewelry, Christmas and craft baskets, baked goods, and more. Entertainment and live music will be offered on the fair stage, featuring acts such as Preston & Curry at 9:30 a.m.; an “Animal Encounters” presentation by the Wildlife Encounters Ecology Center & Farm School in Barrington, N.H., at 10:30 a.m.; the Saco River Jazz Ensemble at noon; Anne Chase at 3 p.m.; and BruLou Tunes at 4 p.m.

Food concessions will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a chicken barbecue from 4 to 6 p.m. The events on Saturday will be capped off with community bingo at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, a community homestyle breakfast will be offered from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The clothing and flea market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.

The fair will close with a penny auction, as well as raffle drawings for several items and 44 cash prizes ranging from $50 to $1,500. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the parish office.

All proceeds from the Funshine Fair will benefit the parish.

For more information, call 793-2244.

ROCKLAND

Camden resident and Ecuadorean expatriate Pablo Espinosa will present a dinner and talk from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Penobscot Language School, 28 Gay St.

Espinosa, a native of Ecuador, will share about the geographic and cultural features of his country in the talk “From the Middle of the World to Maine.” A table for those who wish to converse in Spanish over dinner will be provided.

Dinner will consist of traditional Ecuadorean specialties with choices available for vegetarian and nonvegetarians, including cheese or vegetable empanadas; locro de papa, a potato soup with cheese and avocado; fish or mushroom ceviche; an ensalada of red cabbage and carrots with a creamy lime dressing; and a dessert of pastel de tTres leches, with fruit.

Reservations are due by Tuesday by calling 230-0055 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

KENNEBUNK

The 12th annual Nicole’s Run/Ellie’s Walk memorial event will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Lord’s Point, Kennebunk Beach.

Registration for the 5K (3.1 mile) run or walk begins at 6:45 a.m. A 1K Kids’ Fun Run also will take off at 8:30 a.m. Registration for the 5K is $25, $15 for the Kids’ run.

Money raised by Nicole’s Run goes to support Caring Unlimited’s programs and allows the organization to continue to offer critical, life-saving safety planning services to victims of domestic violence.

Online registration is available at www.nicolesrun.org and www.caring-unlimited.org.

OGUNQUIT

Pianist and organist Dr. Peter Green and organist Mark Thallander will perform a Midsummer Keyboard Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ogunquit Baptist Church, 157 Shore Road.

The concert will feature selections from their recording, “Majestic Praise.” A free-will offering will be taken.

The historic sanctuary is air-conditioned and there is ample free parking.

The Rev. Jeffrey Patnaude, pastor, cordially invites the public to attend this second concert in the 2019 Shore Road Summer Series co-sponsored by the church and The Mark Thallander Foundation.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: