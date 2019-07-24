Summer Spectacular

The 10th annual Standish Summer Spectacular will take place Aug. 2-3. On Aug. 2, 6:30-9:30 p.m., there will be fireworks, games, food, and music at Standish Memorial Park. Aug. 3 will feature a parade from Randall’s Orchard to Oak Hill connector at 10 a.m., followed by a festival from 3-7 p.m. featuring food trucks, games, a marketplace, music, and more at Memorial Park. For more information, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Botanical garden

The Standish Recreation Department will be hosting a trip to Boothbay Harbor and the Coastal Maine Botanical Garden on Thursday, Aug. 8. The trip is intended for adults ages 50 and up and will cost $22 per person. The group will leave Standish Municipal Center at 8:45 a.m. and return around 5 p.m. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Ukulele concert

The Standish Historical Society will hold a ukulele concert at the Old Red Church on Monday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. The concert will take place on the church’s lawn and will feature family-friendly music. For more information, visit the Standish Historical Society’s Facebook page.

Painting class

Spirited Paints, an adult painting class, will be held at the Standish Municipal Center on Monday, Aug. 12, 6-8 p.m. A local artist will act as an instructor and guide participants of all skill levels through the creation of their own painting. Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages will be included. The class will cost $45 per person. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Mystery lunch

The Standish Recreation Department will be hosting a lunch trip for seniors on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at a surprise restaurant in the greater Portland area. The trip will cost $5 in addition to the price of food. For more information, visit standishrec.com/info/activites.

