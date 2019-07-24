NAPLES — Nomination papers will be available July 26 for two local seats.

The town is seeking candidates to fill the two-year balance of a three-year term on the Selectboard created when Rich Cebra recently resigned from the position without explaining why. The term will expire June 2021. One, two-year seat on the Budget Committee is also open.

Nomination papers are due Sept. 5, and the election will be held Nov. 5.

