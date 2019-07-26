PARIS – A second man has been charged in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Oxford on July 15.

Peter Reid, 21, of Paris, has been charged with furnishing liquor to a minor, according to Oxford Police Capt. Rickie Jack.

According to Jack, the victim and three other minors – another 14-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy – were drinking at Pismo Beach on Lake Thompson in the early morning when the victim was assaulted.

Treven Nay, 19, of Auburn, was charged with gross sexual assault after admitting to police that he had sexual intercourse with the girl around 1 a.m., while she was unconscious. According to police, Treven and the 14-year-old boy are friends.

Jack said Reid was not at the beach with the alleged assault happened, but had furnished alcohol to the teens. In payment for the drinks, he received nude photos of a different underage girl, Jack said.

Reid is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 15.

The case remains under investigation, and the District Attorney’s Office may add additional furnishing alcohol charges.

