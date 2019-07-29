TUESDAY
Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.
Community dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.
THURSDAY
Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.
Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.
Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.
FRIDAY
Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $15. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.
SATURDAY
Community baked bean supper with casseroles, salads, hot dogs, Italian bread and pies, 5 to 6 p.m. American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. $8, $4 children under 12.
