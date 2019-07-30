BATH — In an online survey open through Monday, Aug. 5, Main Street Bath is seeking information about what works well, and what could be improved, about the city’s annual Heritage Days celebration.

It’s the first time in several years that such a poll has been offered, according to Sally Johnstone, vice president of Main Street Bath, which organizes the early July event.

About 350 responses have already been submitted, primarily from residents of Bath, Brunswick and Woolwich, Johnstone said July 25. Links to the survey were sent to about 1,000 people, and the five-minute questionnaire can be accessed at https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5109291/Bath-Heritage-Days-Survey.

“I’m glad we brought it back, because we wanted feedback from people … who live in Bath and people who come to Bath for the Heritage Days event,” Johnstone said. “What do they like? What would they like to see more of? Is there something we’re not doing that they want to see?”

Responses so far have generally been positive, with especial praise for the variety of musical acts – the Prince and Queen tribute bands, for example – and the Garbage to Garden composting services, which have kept the streets cleaner. The fireworks may be moved next year to one night only, instead of this year’s return to two, and people have expressed a desire for food trucks to be stationed not just at Waterfront Park, but Library Park as well.

Johnstone said it is important that people are aware of how much it takes to organize Heritage Days each year. The $85,000 budget is supported not by tax dollars but through sponsorships, and volunteers put in at least 1,500 hours during the event, not counting time spent in advance planning it and drawing sponsors, she noted.

“A lot goes into this, so we want to make sure that it’s doing what it needs to do for the people,” Johnstone said. “… We’re always looking to get better.”

Main Street Bath will likely review the results internally, she added, “and start planning for next year, based on what we hear.”

