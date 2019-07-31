Cape Elizabeth

Tues.  8/6  4:30 p.m.  School Facilities Needs Drop-in Session  TH

Tues.  8/6  7 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  TH

Scarborough

Mon.  8/5  4:15 p.m.  Communication Meeting  MB

Mon.  8/5  5:30 p.m.  Appointments Committee  MB

South Portland

Mon.  8/5  5 p.m.  Pest Management Advisory Committee  SPCC

Mon.  8/5  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  SPCC

Tues.  8/6  6:30 p.m.  City Council  CH

Wed.  8/7  7:30 a.m.  Arts & Historic Preservation Committee  P & D

Wed.  8/7  6 p.m.  South Portland Housing Authority  SPHA

Thur.  8/8  5 p.m.  Harbor Commission Public Hearing  CH

