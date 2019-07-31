Cape Elizabeth
Tues. 8/6 4:30 p.m. School Facilities Needs Drop-in Session TH
Tues. 8/6 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop TH
Scarborough
Mon. 8/5 4:15 p.m. Communication Meeting MB
Mon. 8/5 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee MB
South Portland
Mon. 8/5 5 p.m. Pest Management Advisory Committee SPCC
Mon. 8/5 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission SPCC
Tues. 8/6 6:30 p.m. City Council CH
Wed. 8/7 7:30 a.m. Arts & Historic Preservation Committee P & D
Wed. 8/7 6 p.m. South Portland Housing Authority SPHA
Thur. 8/8 5 p.m. Harbor Commission Public Hearing CH
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Oral rabies vaccine to be dispersed in northeast Maine, but not Midcoast
-
The Forecaster
Brunswick Peace Fair to be last under current leadership
-
The Forecaster
Southern Meetings: Aug. 2-9
-
The Forecaster
Martin’s Point clears first hurdle for Brunswick Landing building
-
Business
Hussey Seating buys warehouse, expands into Sanford