Greater Portland

Exhibits

Group Exhibition of Visual Arts, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps Street, Peaks Island, Portland, www.richardboydartgallery.com, to Aug. 29. Free.

Zoo Cain Paintings, Mayo Street Arts, Portland, local artist known for kaleidoscope abstracts and use of old license plates, to Aug. 15.

Saturday 8/10

Eric Hopkins Community Showing, 1-4 p.m., curated collection of Maine artist’s work, Ocean House Gallery, 299 Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth. Free, www.capelandtrust.org.

Ongoing

Barbara Morris Goodbody Collection, The Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, USM’s Glickman Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, 90+ works, to Oct. 30.

“Faces of the Camino,” Donald Verger Photography, Glickman Library, University of Southern Maine, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Oct. 15.

The Art of the Comic, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, through Oct. 6, www.une.edu.

“Holding Up the Sky,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Honors the First People of Maine, to February 2020.

“Immersion,” Creative Portland, 84 Free St., 20 artists interpret the theme, to Oct. 25.

“The Missing Half-Second,” curated by John Fireman, Able Baker, 29 Forest Ave., Portland, to Sept. 1.

Stephanie Berry, oil and oil/cold wax paintings, Yarmouth Memorial Library, 215 Main St., to Sept. 7.

Artisans Collective, Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, through Aug. 31.

Film

Wednesday 8/14

“All About Eve,” (1950), 7 p.m., hosted by Merrill Film Society at Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Free.

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects, and scholars, portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249.

Museums

Saturday 8/10

Architectural Tours at the Tate House Museum, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 1267 Westbrook St., Portland, $18.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Narrow Gauge Railroad & Museum, 58 Fore St., Portland, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, with trains on the hour, admission $6-$10, mainenarrowgauge.org.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday & and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday & Friday; free admission Friday nights 4-8 p.m., portlandmuseum.org.

“In the Vanguard: Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, 1950-1969,” Portland Museum of Art, explores how an experimental school in rural Maine transformed art, craft, and design in the 20th century, to Sept. 8.

Victoria Mansion, 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. daily, 109 Danforth St., $5-$16, victoriamansion.org/your-visit.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org/.

Music

Friday 8/9

The Revenants, 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, bluegrass/roots/Americana, $15/$ 18.



Saturday 8/10

Dave Rowe, 8 p.m., Bull Feeney’s, 375 Fore St., Portland. Free.

Guster, 3 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 1 Thompson’s Point, Portland. $46.00.

Jenny Lou Drew Album Release, 8 p.m., with special guests Lauren Crosby and Earl Mac, Portland House of Music & Events, 25 Temple St., Portland, $8/$10, www.portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, 8:30 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, Brooklyn afro-funksters, $12-$15, www.space538.org.

Portland Chamber Music Festival Program II: Fragments, 7:30 p.m., Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. $30-$40, www.pcmf.org.

Sunday 8/11

Acoustic Paddle: Sea Kayak to Fort Gorges for Live Music, 3:30 p.m., Portland Paddle, 1 Cutter St., Portland. $65, portlandpaddle.net.

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 7 p.m., pianist and vocalist leads her jazz trio on a vintage romp through the tuneful 20s, MJ’s Wine Bar, 1 City Center, Portland. Free, www.bessjacques.com.

Portland Chamber Music Festival Family Concert: Making Music!, 10 a.m., Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. Free, www.pcmf.org.

Tuesday 8/13

Dan Merril & Darren Whitney, 6:30-9:30 p.m. and every Tuesday, The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland, www.visitportland.com.

Ongoing

Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, free concerts, most all-ages, baysidebowl.com.

Blue, 650A Congress Street, Portland, live music Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com/event-calendar.

Gina & The Red Eye Flight Crew, 9 p.m., every Monday all summer, Portland House of Music, Temple Street, funk/soul, $5/door.

Irish Music Sessions: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Theater/Dance

“Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Maine State Ballet, Route 1, Falmouth, Thursday-Saturday Aug. 8-17, $19-$25, mainestateballet.org, 781-3587.

“Ain’t Misbehavin’,” Portland Stage, Portland Stage 25A Forest Ave., to Sept. 1, 774-0465.

Dance Party with Rotating DJ’s, 8:30 p.m. every Friday night, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Saturday 8/10

ComedySportz Maine, 7 p.m., The Fresnel Theater, 17 Free St., Portland, $10-$15, www.thefresneltheater.org.

Sunday 8/11

Maine’s Funniest Comedian Competition, 8 p.m. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland. $10.

Monday 8/12

Monday of the Minds: Hip hop showcase, 9 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Free, www.facebook.com.

Tuesday 8/13

“The Wicked Women of Whynot,” 7 p.m., a 49.99-year-old reluctantly faces the big 5-0, The Footlights Theatre, 190 US Route 1, Falmouth. $18-$20, www.thefootlightstheatre.com.

Midcoast

Auditions

Monmouth Community Players: Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap,” Aug. 25, 6-8 p.m. & Aug. 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Cumston Hall, Monmouth, [email protected] Show dates Nov. 1-10.

Exhibits

“Watercolor Journeys,” by Sharon Bouchard and Neil Gallagher, Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick, through September.

Film

Summer Film Festival, Patten Free Library, 10 Summer St., Bath. Free movies at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday nights all summer; for a complete schedule see www.patten.lib.me.us.

Tuesday 8/13

“Midsomer Murders: The Incident at Cooper Hill,” 6 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Rd., humorous BBC mystery series. Free.

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure, and foreign film, explorefrontier.com/events/film.

Galleries

“Bright Leanings,” by fiber artist Jo Diggs, through August at Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath.

“Life by the River,” Joanna Pool and her newest works, Centre St Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, to Aug. 23.

“Moving Pictures,” acclaimed artist Henry Isaacs’ paintings, of the Himalayas and Nepal, Gleason Fine Art, 31 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, through Sept. 3.

Painter Richard Brown Lethem & Sculptor William Zingaro, ICON, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, to Aug. 10.

“Annual Summer Exhibition,” Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell, featuring new work by gallery artists through Sept. 1.

Maine Art Gallery, 15 Warren St., Wiscasset, Marjorie Arnett, Peter Bennett, Susan Bennet, Michele Caron, Stew Henderson, Jay Sawyer and Abby Shahn, through Aug. 10.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

The Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell. Thursday through Saturday, 11 to 5, or watch for the open flag, 833-6081, www.widgeoncove.com.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Museums

“Suspense: Key Moments in Midcentury Art,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., explores the vision of iconic artists of the ’50s and ’60s, to Aug. 18.

Ongoing

Boothbay Railway Village, 586 Wiscasset Rd., Boothbay, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily to Oct. 14, rail trips on the hour 11 a.m.-4 p.m., railwayvillage.org.

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum/. Free.

Music

Kennebec Early Music Festival, Aug. 11-18, Maine Maritime Museum, Bath & Linden Tree Meeting House, Phippsburg, see http://bit.ly/31cKXa8 for schedule.

Music on the Mall Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m. Wednesdays to Aug. 28, Brunswick Town Mall, Green and Maine streets.

Harpswell Bandstand by the Sea, free summer concert series, Mitchell Field, Route 123. Held at Harpswell Coastal Academy if raining; see harpswell.maine.gov.

Saturday 8/10

Big Chips Trio, 6 p.m., Summer Concert Series on the Bath waterfront, acoustic rock & folk, weather dependent, www.chocolatechurcharts.org.

Jud Caswell, 8 p.m., Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St., Bath. byrnesirishpub.com.

L.L.Bean Summer in the Park, 7 p.m., L.L. Bean Flagship Store, 95 Maine St., Freeport, www.llbean.com.

Sunday 8/11

Songwriters Open Mic, 6 p.m., Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave, Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Tuesday 8/13

Bath Swing Band, 7 p.m., Library Park, 890 Washington Street, Bath, visitbath.com.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions: 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre Street, Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Theater/Dance

Thoroughly Modern Millie, Jr.,” 7 p.m., Aug. 9; 2 p.m. Aug. 10, Midcoast Youth Theater middle-school musical. Flappers, the 20s, and a great villain. Topsham. www.midcoastmaine.com.

Sunday 8/11

The Wizard of Oz: 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Maine State Music Theatre, 1 Bath Rd., Brunswick, $57-$87, msmt.org.

