WINDHAM

Delegation honors leader of Riding to the Top

Windham delegation members Sen. Bill Diamond and Reps. Mark Bryant and Patrick Corey recently recognized Riding to the Top executive director Sarah Bronson with a state proclamation on behalf of Maine’s 129th Legislature and the people of Maine at RTT’s July board of directors meeting.

In April, Bronson received the 2019 Region1 PATH International Credentialed Professional of the Year Award for making the center a leader in providing equine-assisted activities and therapies to individuals with a wide range of physical, mental and behavioral challenges. The distinction automatically enters her to be considered for PATH International’s global award. The winner will be announced at the annual conference in Denver in November.

FALMOUTH

Falmouth Fire-EMS seeking applicants for scholarship

Falmouth Fire-EMS is seeking applicants for its first Fire-EMS Scholarship, a $750 award to be given to a graduating high school senior living in the community, who plans to continue their post-secondary education in the field of firefighting, emergency medical services, nursing or a related field.

Falmouth Fire-EMS is a predominantly on-call department, with members responding from their home or work to staff fire and EMS apparatus. Funding for the scholarship comes from donations made to Falmouth Fire-EMS, as well as money raised by the members who sort bottles at the bin at Central Station.

Recently graduated high school seniors who have been accepted or expect to be enrolling in a college or university to study in one of the above fields are eligible to apply. Applications can be obtained online at: https://www.falmouthme.org/sites/falmouthme/files/uploads/falmouth_fire-ems_scholarship_application_2019.pdf or at Central Station, 8 Bucknam Road, during business hours or by calling 781-2610. Applications must be completed and returned by 4 p.m. Aug. 23.

