NEW HIRES

Steve Bushey joined Gorrill Palmer as a senior associate.

Bushey brings more than three decades involved in land development and municipal engineering experience.

In addition, Gorrill Palmer hired Celina Daniell, Chuck Dube and Kaleb Bourassa. Some notable land development projects for this group include the Mercy Hospital relocation, Greely High School Performing Arts Center, The Forefront at Thompson’s Point, and supermarket expansions for Hannaford Bros. Co.

Maine Water Company named Mike Ames as the new superintendent of the Camden Rockland Division.

Ames, of Hope, previously worked for Farley Inc. where he gained over 20 years of experience as a team leader and project manager.

PROMOTIONS

Atlantic Brewing Co. of Bar Harbor announced the promotion of Alexander Maffucci to corporate president.

Maffucci had served as director of operations since 2017.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Karen Stanley and Gregg Collins were appointed chair and vice-chair of the Maine Community Foundation Board of Directors.

Stanley, of Castine, retired as chair of Camden National Bank in September 2017.

Collins, of Caribou, is vice president of the S.W. Collins Co.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Malone Commercial Brokers was recently honored by The Opportunity Alliance with its Spirit of Community Award.

The Radio Television Digital News Association honored WGME 13/WPFO Fox 23 with a 2019 National Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Innovation.

The station was recognized for its creative and original use of weather graphics at live events.

