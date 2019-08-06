Utility regulators have put an indefinite hold on Central Maine Power’s request for a substantial rate hike until an investigation into the company’s billing and metering methods is complete.

Three members of the Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday approved a motion brought by the state’s utilities watchdog to stay a decision on CMP’s request for a $46.5 million rate hike, almost 11 percent, on residential customers until multiple investigations into the company are complete.

Central Maine Power has come under intense public scrutiny in the last year as tens of thousands of customers saw their power bills increase 50 percent or more after the flawed rollout of a new billing system.

Dozens of angry CMP customers showed up at public hearings in Portland and Farmington last month to complain about the company’s billing problems, poor customer service and response to their concerns.

Commission Chairman Phil Bartlett on Tuesday said he agreed a stay was warranted while the PUC and Public Advocate’s office complete their probes of CMP. While the company expressed concerned about a delay for their request, the timeline was short enough to conclude the cases together, Bartlett said.

“I believe it is in the public interest to complete this expeditiously,” he said. “It is on track to be completed by the end of the year.”

