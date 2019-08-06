Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale or lease this restaurant / retail building whose advantages include a premium, high-profile location in Brunswick.

Ideal for an owner/user or as an investment, the property is located in the Opportunity Zone which offers significant tax savings to a potential buyer. It has 250± feet of frontage on Bath Road with a high-traffic count of 22,240± VPD. It is easily accessible from Route 1 and I-295.

Built in 2000, the 4,306 SF building has the potential to be subdivided into two units of 2,000± SF each. (Current market lease rate is $20-$25 per square foot, triple-net.)

The 1.17-acre lot offers ample on-site parking (47± spaces). Included are the restaurant hood and walk-in refrigeration; additional restaurant equipment (FF&E) is negotiable. There is a drive-thru window and the property currently has two bathrooms.

Located in the Cook’s Corner prime retail hub of Maine’s southern mid-coast, the property is directly in front of Walmart and Lowes with other major retailers nearby, such as Shaw’s, T.J. Maxx and Staples.

The demographic details are striking. Within a four-mile radius are 23,962 residents and 10,112 households (Esri 2019 forecast). The average household income is $80,173.

The property, 238 Bath Road, Brunswick, is offered for sale at $1,300,000, or for lease, by Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact Mike at 207-358-7028; or [email protected]; and visit malonecb.com.

