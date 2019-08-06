NEW HIRES

Odette Perriel joined Maine Medical Center as vice president of patient care support services.

Perriel comes to MMC from Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey, where she served as director of environmental services.

Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader announced the addition of Michelle Gosselin to its Auburn location.

Gosselin, of Lewiston, brings extensive experience in fundraising, sales and marketing. She has also owned her own business, OMG Events & Marketing for 10 years.

Sandra Wyman joined Sevee & Maher Engineers as a senior chemical engineer.

Wyman will support the firm’s growing environmental compliance consulting business. She brings more than 30 years of experience as a pollution prevention consultant.

