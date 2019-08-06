SOUTH PORTLAND — The city’s public library will expand its hours as part of an effort to increase community outreach programming.

Starting Aug. 18, the main library at 482 Broadway will be open on Mondays. The branch library, at 155 Wescott Road, will be open six days a week, from 1-5 p.m. Sunday through Friday.

The main library will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Funding for the added hours was included in the fiscal year 2020 budget, which also provides elevation of a youth services sssistant to full time, increases the hours of the outreach librarian position from eight hours a week to 20 hours, and adds a 17-hour library aide position.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: