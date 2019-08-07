Arrests

7/24 at 9:20 p.m. David Chadwick, 50, of Middle Street, was arrested by Cpl. Mark Steele on Washington Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/31 at 6:50 p.m. Christopher Barter, 38, of Bowery Street, was arrested on four warrants by Officer John Dietlin on Oak Street, and issued a summons on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest.

8/1 at 3:18 a.m. Shawn Mills, 34, of Lajoie Drive, Freeport, was arrested by Officer Nick Green on Oak Grove Avenue on a charge of theft.

8/3 at 6:49 p.m. Angela Furbish, 44, of Middle Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Chestnut Street on a charge of probation violation.

8/4 at 9:28 p.m. Nicholas Allen, 20, of Highland Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on High Street on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license in violation of conditions or restrictions.

Summonses

7/31 Brittany Wallace, 25, of Cushing Street, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Centre Street on a charge of attaching false plates.

8/3 Katie Stockford, 34, of Aegis Drive, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Kaake on Oak Grove Avenue on charges of possession of a counterfeit inspection sticker, having improper plates, and failure to register a motor vehicle for more than 150 days.

Fire calls

7/29 at 11:02 p.m. Fire alarm on Pine Hill Drive.

7/30 at 6:06 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Congress Avenue.

7/30 at 7:04 p.m. Tree on Lines on Western Avenue.

7/30 at 1:07 a.m. Mulch fire on Chandler Drive.

7/31 at 7:33 p.m. Smoke alarm on Middle Street.

7/31 at 12:57 a.m. Utility issue on Webber Avenue.

8/1 at 4:38 p.m. Fire alarm on Oak Street.

8/3 at 11:28 a.m. Fire alarm on Richardson Street.

8/3 at 11:48 a.m. Faulty detector on Richardson Street.

8/3 at 12:52 p.m. Mulch fire on Chandler Drive.

8/3 at 8:14 p.m. Fire alarm on Summer Street.

8/3 at 8:19 p.m. Unfounded call on Water Street.

8/4 at 10:56 a.m. Odor investigation on Dikes Landing Road.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 34 calls from July 29 to Aug. 4.

