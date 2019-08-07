Brunswick

Mon.  8/12  5:30 p.m.  Brunswick/Topsham Water Board  266 River Rd.  Topsham

Tues.  8/13  4:30 p.m.  Teen Center Advisory Committee  People Plus

Tues.  8/13  7 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Wed.  8/14  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  TH

Wed.  8/14  6:30 p.m.  School Board Executive Session  TH

Wed.  8/14  7 p.m.  School Board Meeting  TH

Thur.  8/15  4:30 p.m.  Brunswick Sewer District  10 Pine Tree Rd.

Fri.. 8/16  8:30 a.m.  Trust Fund Advisory Committee  TH

Harpswell

Wed.  8/14  4:30 p.m.  Energy & Technology  TO

Wed.  8/14  5 p.m.  Harbor & Waterfront  TO

Thur.  8/15  5 p.m.  Mitchell Field Master Plan Wkgrp  TO

Thur.  8/15  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  TO

Fri.  8/16  9 a.m.  Planning Board  Site Visit

Topsham

Tues.  8/13  5:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission Meeting  RR

Wed.  8/14  6 p.m.  Historic District Commission  MR

Thur.  8/15  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  RR

