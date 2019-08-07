Brunswick
Mon. 8/12 5:30 p.m. Brunswick/Topsham Water Board 266 River Rd. Topsham
Tues. 8/13 4:30 p.m. Teen Center Advisory Committee People Plus
Tues. 8/13 7 p.m. Planning Board TH
Wed. 8/14 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Wed. 8/14 6:30 p.m. School Board Executive Session TH
Wed. 8/14 7 p.m. School Board Meeting TH
Thur. 8/15 4:30 p.m. Brunswick Sewer District 10 Pine Tree Rd.
Fri.. 8/16 8:30 a.m. Trust Fund Advisory Committee TH
Harpswell
Wed. 8/14 4:30 p.m. Energy & Technology TO
Wed. 8/14 5 p.m. Harbor & Waterfront TO
Thur. 8/15 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Master Plan Wkgrp TO
Thur. 8/15 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen TO
Fri. 8/16 9 a.m. Planning Board Site Visit
Topsham
Tues. 8/13 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Meeting RR
Wed. 8/14 6 p.m. Historic District Commission MR
Thur. 8/15 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen RR
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Westbrook mayor criticizes early caucus, party leaders defend move
-
American Journal
Women’s Lacrosse: USM awarded IWLCA Academic Honor Squad laurels
-
Cops & Courts
Sanford suspect on run for 24 days pleads guilty to drug crimes
-
The Forecaster
Orr’s and Bailey Island Fire Dept. hosts annual yard sale, auction
-
Nation & World
Protesters greet Trump in Dayton as he defends anti-immigration rhetoric