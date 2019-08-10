NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey has passed his physical after starting the Tennessee Titans’ training camp on the physically unable to perform list.
Casey, a Pro Bowl lineman each of the past four seasons, was placed on injured reserve after hurting a knee Dec. 22 in a win over Washington. He led the Titans with seven sacks and 50 quarterback pressures last season.
JAGUARS: Left tackle Cam Robinson and receiver Marqise Lee aren’t expected to be ready for the season opener.
Robinson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee last September during a Week 2 win against New England. Lee, who led the team in receptions in 2017, tore several ligaments in his left knee in a preseason game last August.
Neither has practiced in training camp, and both remain on the physically unable to perform list.
LIONS: Detroit placed wide receiver Jermaine Kearse on injured reserve and signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson.
EAGLES: Backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld was back at practice wearing an arm sling, one day after surgery to repair a broken left wrist.
Two-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson and second-year tight end Dallas Goedert are listed as week-to-week because of injuries that aren’t expected to force them to miss the season opener. Johnson has a knee injury and Goedert hurt his calf.
