Fresh off being named Eastern League Player of the Month for July, Daniel McGrath is proving that he still has his stuff in August.

The left-hander improved to 5-0 as the Portland Sea Dogs defeated the Akron RubberDucks, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field.

The Sea Dogs took two of three against Akron and completed a 4-2 home stand. They improved to 26-24 in the second half of the season, good for second place in the EL’s Eastern Division. Reading leads the division by 4 1/2 games.

McGrath, 25, allowed two runs, one earned, in six innings. He surrendered four hits while striking out seven and walking four. His ERA in 93 innings with Portland this season is 1.35.

“He’s winning the grinds. It’s not going to be perfect every time, and you’re going to struggle with command, but you’ve gotta win those grinds,” said Portland pitching coach Paul Abbott.

McGrath struggled with command early and walked the bases loaded in the top of the first with two outs before striking out Andruw Monasterio.

“He could have given in and given up a hit, but he stuck with it,” said Abbott. “He has a tendency to try to make his (secondary pitches) better than they have to be, but he really doesn’t need to.”

The Sea Dogs got on the scoreboard in bottom of the second inning. Luke Tendler reached on a single, stole second and then scored on an errant pick-off attempt by Akron starter Adam Scott to give Portland a 1-0 lead.

McGrath alternated his brutal curveball and change-up with a 89 mph fastball to retire five consecutive batters before surrendering a two-out double to Trenton Brooks in the bottom of the third. He then gave up a single to Connor Marabell, which scored Brooks and tied the game at 1-1.

The Sea Dogs reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the fourth when Marcus Wilson crushed a lead-off, first-pitch homer 400 feet to center to put Portland up 2-1.

But Akron tied the game in the top of the fifth. After Brooks reached second on a fielder’s choice run-down, Marabell singled for his second RBI of the day.

Portland took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth. Jarren Duran reached on a throwing error by Akron third baseman Nolan Jones and swiped his 23rd stolen base to move into scoring position.

With one out, C. J. Chatham drove a 3-2 pitch to the left-center gap to score Duran and give Portland a 3-2 lead.

“It was the best pitch I saw all day,” said Chatham. “I kind of hung up there and I was getting nervous, but it worked out.”

Adam Lau retired six straight RubberDucks in the seventh and eight innings, and Jordan Weems pinched in the ninth to record his seventh save.

“You’d like to say that you have a tight focus every time, but with a one-run lead, you really have to make sure you’re hitting your spots,” said Lau. “Really just trying to focus on the details there.”

After on off-day on Monday, the Sea Dogs will begin a seven-game, six-day road trip Tuesday against the Hartford Yard Goats. They will return to Portland on Aug. 19 against Reading.

NOTES: Paid attendance was 7,085. Sunday was Military Appreciation Day at Hadlock, and the Sea Dogs honored active duty members and veterans from the Summit Project, Wounded Warriors, and the American Legion in a pregame ceremony.

