SACO

Good Shepherd Parish collects mobility devices

Good Shepherd Parish has begun a campaign to collect crutches, canes and wheelchairs to provide Africans with access to reliable mobility devices.

The collection supports the work of Crutches 4 Africa, an initiative founded by Dave Talbot in 2005, following a trip to Uganda. While there, he witnessed polio survivors, who are rejected in their communities, struggling to gain mobility and survive.

Back in the United States, Talbot saw the lightly used mobility devices – castoffs from twisted ankles, ski accidents and operations – showing up at garage sales, in dumpsters and containers headed to landfills. Good Shepherd is one of many organizations around the country that support efforts to put those unused mobility devices into he hands of people who need them most.

To date, Crutches 4 Africa has collected, shipped and distributed more than 120,000 mobility devices to 19 African countries.

Collection boxes, for donated devices, have been set up in the narthexes of the following churches: Most Holy Trinity Church, 271 Main St., Saco; St. Joseph Church, 178 Elm St., Biddeford; St. Philip Church, 404 Goodwins Mills Road, Lyman; and St. Margaret Church, 6 Saco Ave., Old Orchard Beach. They are collected regularly to make space for more donations as part of ongoing efforts.

For more information, call Good Shepherd Parish at 282-3321.

ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND

Maine Theater Fund accepts grant applications

The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Theater Fund is accepting grant applications from local, regional and statewide nonprofit theaters or theater groups in Maine who are in need of funds for programmatic, capacity-building, operating and capital support. Awards typically are between $2,500 and $5,000, although larger awards may be considered.

Application deadline is Sept. 15. An online application, guidelines and a list of recent grants are available at www.mainecf.org.

WESTBROOK

Susquehanna student joins others in Japan

Hayden Stacki of Westbrook was one of eight students, from Susquehanna University at Pennsylvania, who recently studied in Japan as part of the university’s Global Opportunities program.

During A Window to Japan, Susquehanna music students participated in a music exchange program with students and faculty at Niigata University on the Sea of Japan. During the 10-day residency, students rehearsed chamber music, performed at several elementary and middle schools, and performed a finale concert at the university.

After the residency, students explored rural and historic Sado Island, located in the Japan Sea, as well as Tokyo and Nikko.

Stacki is a music education major in the Class of 2020. A 2016 graduate of Westbrook High School, he is the son of Matt and Karen Stacki.

BIDDEFORD

Vietnam Veterans chapter honored with national award

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1044 were honored on Aug. 4 with the Vietnam Veterans of America National Membership Award.

This award is presented at the Vietnam Veterans of America National Convention each year to the chapter with the most new members in the 101 to 200 member classification.

The award was presented to Conrad Letellier by John Foilz of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 908 of Lynn, Massachusetts.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Hospice offers training to new volunteers

Northern Light Home Care & Hospice is seeking volunteers to help hospice patients in Cumberland and York counties and will offer training sessions beginning in mid-September.

Health care experience is not required; volunteers are needed to provide a hand, lend an ear, run an errand and provide a comforting presence to hospice patients.

Trainings are planned from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 19 and 26 and Oct. 3 and 17, and one Tuesday session, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8; all meeting at the Northern Light facility, 50 Foden Road, Suite 1, South Portland.

For more details, call Beth Simmons at 400-8852.

Library announces extended hours, services

South Portland Public Library has announced extended hours and services due to a recently passed budget by the City Council.

The main library, located at 482 Broadway, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Memorial Branch Library, located at 155 Wescott Road, will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through Fridays.

The budget also provides funding to increase the youth services assistant role to a full-time position, to increase the outreach librarian position from eight to 20 hours per week and to add a new 17- hour library aide position.

The library staff volunteered over $8,000 in cuts to existing budget lines for supplies and materials to help offset the new costs.

To learn more, go to www.SouthPortlandLibrary.com or call 767-7660.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: