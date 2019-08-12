TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Seniors Hot Lunch, including American chop suey, salad, dessert and beverages by donation. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 151 W. Gray Road, Gray.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $15. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Baked bean supper with two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, desserts, coffee and punch. 5 p.m. North Congregational Church of Groveville, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton. $8. 929-5600

Baked bean supper, featuring pea, kidney and vegetarian beans, red or brown hot dogs, American chop suey, coleslaw, gelatin salads, rolls and brown bread, and pies for dessert. 4:30 to 6 p.m. West Scarborough United Methodist Church, 2 Church St., Scarborough. $8, $4 children.

Willing Helpers Annual Lobster Stew Supper, with rolls, drink and homemade dessert. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Bailey Island Union Church, 2141 Harpswell Islands Road, Bailey Island. $15. Eat in or take out.

