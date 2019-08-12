Cumberland

Tues.  8/20  7 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Falmouth

Tues.  8/20  4 p.m.  Parks and Community Programs  MMAC

Thur.  8/22  6 p.m.  Long Range Planning  TH

Freeport

Tues.  8/20  7:30 a.m.  Appointments Committee  TH

Tues.  8/20  5 p.m.  Joint Meeting with Bustin’s Island  TBD

Tues.  8/20  5 p.m.  Asylum Seeker Ad Hoc Committee  TH

Wed.  8/21  6 p.m.  Project Review Board  TH

North Yarmouth

Tues.  8/20  7 p.m.  Select Board  TH

Thur.  8/22  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development & Sustainability  TO

Thur.  8/22  7 p.m.  Friends of Wescustogo  TO

Pownal

Mon.  8/19  6:30 p.m.  Ordinance Review Committee  MH

Tues.  8/20  7 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  MH

Wed.  8/21  7 p.m.  Planning Board  MH

Yarmouth

Thur.  8/15  7 p.m.  Town Council  LC

Wed.  8/21  6:30 p.m.  Recycling Committee  WW

Thur.  8/22  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  CR

