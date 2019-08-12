Cumberland
Tues. 8/20 7 p.m. Planning Board TH
Falmouth
Tues. 8/20 4 p.m. Parks and Community Programs MMAC
Thur. 8/22 6 p.m. Long Range Planning TH
Freeport
Tues. 8/20 7:30 a.m. Appointments Committee TH
Tues. 8/20 5 p.m. Joint Meeting with Bustin’s Island TBD
Tues. 8/20 5 p.m. Asylum Seeker Ad Hoc Committee TH
Wed. 8/21 6 p.m. Project Review Board TH
North Yarmouth
Tues. 8/20 7 p.m. Select Board TH
Thur. 8/22 6:30 p.m. Economic Development & Sustainability TO
Thur. 8/22 7 p.m. Friends of Wescustogo TO
Pownal
Mon. 8/19 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee MH
Tues. 8/20 7 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals MH
Wed. 8/21 7 p.m. Planning Board MH
Yarmouth
Thur. 8/15 7 p.m. Town Council LC
Wed. 8/21 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee WW
Thur. 8/22 7 p.m. Operations Committee CR
