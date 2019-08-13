Arrests

No arrests were reported from Aug. 6 to 13.

Summonses

8/6 at 6:24 p.m. Mark Ruppert, 55, of South Street, was issued a summons by Officer Keith Norris on a charge of indecent conduct.

Fire calls

8/5 at 1:26 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Pleasant Hill Road and Flying Point Road intersection.

8/5 at 8:22 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

8/6 at 4:49 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

8/6 at 3:44 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.

8/7 at 11:09 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Mallett Drive.

8/7 at 7:13 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

8/7 at 7:33 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Flying Point Road.

8/7 at 8:14 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Main and Elm streets.

8/9 at 2:25 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.

8/10 at 1:30 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.

8/10 at 4:02 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

8/11 at 4:43 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Mallett Drive.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 32 calls from Aug. 6 to 13.

