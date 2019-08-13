Cape Elizabeth
Tues. 8/20 7 p.m. Planning Board TH
Wed. 8/21 6:30 p.m. Energy Committee TH
Scarborough
Tues. 8/20 6 p.m. Hurd Park Public Information Session Engine 4 Fire Station
Thur. 8/22 7:30 p.m. Sanitary District TH
South Portland
Mon. 8/19 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission MB
Tues. 8/20 6:30 p.m. City Council MB
Wed. 8/21 7:30 a.m. Bike-Pedestrian Committee P&D
Thur. 8/22 6 p.m. Board of Education Workshop SPHS
