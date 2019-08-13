Cape Elizabeth

Tues.  8/20  7 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Wed.  8/21  6:30 p.m.  Energy Committee  TH

Scarborough

Tues.  8/20  6 p.m.  Hurd Park Public Information Session  Engine 4 Fire Station

Thur.  8/22  7:30 p.m.  Sanitary District  TH

South Portland

Mon.  8/19  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  MB

Tues.  8/20  6:30 p.m.  City Council  MB

Wed.  8/21  7:30 a.m.  Bike-Pedestrian Committee  P&D

Thur.  8/22  6 p.m.  Board of Education Workshop  SPHS

