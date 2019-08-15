CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton of Carolina is expected to see his first game action since Dec. 17 when the Panthers are home Friday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Newton, the league MVP in 2015, missed the final two games of last season and underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder in January. He and Carolina’s other starters didn’t play in the first preseason game against the Bears.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel was the star of training camp for the Panthers. His speed, quickness and ability to create separation are turning him into Newton’s favorite option. Samuel will step into a starting role in his third NFL season and play alongside D.J. Moore after the Panthers let Devin Funchess leave in free agency.

Panthers rookie first-round draft pick Brian Burns had two sacks against the Bears and has looked dominant in Carolina’s 3-4 defense. But Burns tweaked his ankle Tuesday in a joint practice with the Bills. He tried to practice Wednesday but couldn’t. Burns said he plans to play against Buffalo, but it’s possible Coach Ron Rivera will err on the side of caution and keep Burns out.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets an opportunity to carry over what was an encouraging performance during two days of practices with the Panthers.

PACKERS: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was held out of Thursday night’s preseason game against Baltimore because of back tightness.

The Packers made the announcement on Twitter, saying the decision to keep him on the sideline “is precautionary.”

COLTS: Receiver Daurice Fountain left the final training camp practice on a golf cart after suffering a “significant” injury to his left ankle.

Fountain, a second-year player, was injured on a running play and when he hit the ground. Players immediately took a knee and some gathered around the medical staff in prayer.

GIANTS: Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones gets another chance to impress against the Bears in the teams’ first preseason matchup since 2012.

Jones was 5 of 5 for 67 yards and a TD pass in last week’s preseason opener against the Jets.

DOLPHINS: Ryan Fitzpatrick, competing with Josh Rosen for the starting quarterback job, will face Tampa Bay, his team for the last two seasons.

Fitzpatrick is expected to start, but Rosen also may get some snaps with the first team. First-year coach Brian Flores this week declined to say who is leading the competition.

BROWNS: Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is confident his talent and work behind the scenes can overcome the chances he’s missing to develop chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Dealing with a hip injury, Beckham hasn’t participated in a team drill during a padded training camp practice since Aug. 6, and is expected to rest Saturday when Cleveland and the Colts meet at Indianapolis.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous