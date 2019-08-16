Native American festival

The 11th annual festival of Maine’s finest, award-winning Native American artists will be held at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, 707 Shaker Road, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 24.

The Maine Native American Summer Market provides a rare opportunity to purchase museum-quality crafts directly from nationally recognized Wabanaki artists. A wide selection of crafts is offered for a range of prices.

More than 40 members of the Penobscot, Passamaquoddy, Micmac and Maliseet tribes will demonstrate traditional Wabanaki art forms including basket making, stone carving, bark etching, beadwork and jewelry. Additionally, there will be storytelling by Geo Neptune, as well as performances by the Burnurwurbskek Singers and Wabanaki Dancers.

Barbecue dinner plates will be available for sale to the public, while supplies last. The free festival will be held rain or shine.

Hyssong family concert

The Hyssongs will be in concert at New Gloucester Bible Church, 218 Lewiston Road, at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Family members Susan, Dell and Richard have been singing southern gospel music together for 23 years and are well known both statewide and nationwide.

Their music is played regularly on southern gospel radio stations as well as Sirius XM EnLighten. Their most recent song, “Run The Race,” along with “I Tell Them Jesus” and “Let The Hallelujahs Ring” are No. 1 songs on the Singing News Top 80 chart. They will have their CDs for sale and an offering will be collected to help with their ministry.

Community Fair Saturday

For the first time since 2014, the New Gloucester Community Fair will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fairgrounds on Bald Hill Road. There will be over 60 vendors, including multiple food trucks, as well as live music, a kids’ zone, live animals, a magician and a car show. The goal of this family-friendly event is to “connect people to community.”

Chat with Claxton

On Monday, Aug. 19, stop by the Community Building, 381 Intervale Road, and discuss any issues that are on your mind with state Sen. Ned Claxton. He will hold office hours there from 5:30-7 p.m.

Do you have questions about the previous legislative session? Ideas for future legislation? Come by and chat before the Board of Selectmen meets that evening.

Return to Nature Family Day

The New Gloucester Recreational Department and the Norumbega Cidery, 380 Woodman Road, are partnering to offer a Return to Nature Family Day from 2-6 p.m. Aug. 24. Activities include a Nature Scavenger Hunt, self-guided hikes exploring the trails of Norumbega and Big Falls Preserve and nature-based arts and crafts.

Local photographer Kevyn Fowler will guide a Mushroom Hunting Trek starting at 3 p.m., and Michael Fralich will lead a Kids Nature Walk beginning at 4 p.m. For more information, call Julie Fralich at 653-4823.

Festivities at the library

The New Gloucester Public Library will bring its summer reading program to a conclusion at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. The evening will start with a presentation of “NGPL Guy + RedRay: What lies beyond.” JobiN Terranova, a GNG High School student is the playwright. The play will be followed with the awarding of certificates and treats for all program participants by Library Director Suzan Hawkins and Memorial School Principal Amanda Hennessey.

The evening will wrap up with storyteller, educator and workshop facilitator Jean Armstrong, whose stories range from quiet, heartfelt tellings to animated physical performances.

Light refreshments will be served. You don’t have to be a part of the summer reading program to come; everyone is welcome. There will be a limited amount of chairs, so attendees may want to bring blankets or lawn chairs.

