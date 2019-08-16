BOSTON — Andrew Benintendi and Mitch Moreland each hit RBI triples in the fourth inning, Rick Porcello held the Orioles to one run over six innings, and the Boston Red Sox topped Baltimore 9-1 on Friday night.

Porcello (11-9) allowed four hits and a pair of walks while striking out two to get his sixth victory in eight starts.

Benintendi finished 3 for 4 with two RBI, Mookie Betts hit a solo home run and Chris Owings drove in two for the Red Sox, who have won three straight games and six of their last 10.

Boston is 6 1/2 games behind AL East rival Tampa Bay for the second AL wild card.

Trey Mancini drove in the only run for Baltimore in its fifth straight loss.

The Orioles have dropped 9 of 10, with seven of those losses against the New York Yankees. Baltimore was coming off a four-game sweep that gave the Yankees 16 straight wins against the Orioles and a 17-2 season-series victory.

Orioles starter Aaron Brooks (2-7) gave up five runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. Brooks has been charged with 28 earned runs in 281/3 innings since Baltimore claimed him off waivers from Oakland on July 6.

Rafael Devers drove an RBI single off the wall in left field on Brooks’ seventh pitch of the game after Mookie Betts’ leadoff double.

Mancini slapped an opposite-field RBI double to right off Porcello to tie the game in the third.

Benintendi tripled into the triangle in center in the fourth to plate J.D. Martinez, who hit a double. Benintendi scored on Moreland’s triple to right.

Owings entered as a pinch hitter for second baseman Marco Hernandez with one out in the sixth and doubled in two runs before a Jackie Bradley Jr. sacrifice fly made it 6-1.

Martinez hit a sacrifice fly and Benintendi doubled home another run in the seventh. Betts’ blast in the eighth capped the scoring.

HONORING NICK

The grandchildren of late Boston Globe baseball columnist Nick Cafardo threw out a ceremonial first pitch before Red Sox players ran onto the field. Cafardo died at age 62 after suffering an embolism last February while covering Red Sox spring training in Fort Myers, Fla.

TRAINER’S ROOM

RED SOX: Left-hander David Price (left wrist cyst) played catch on flat ground before the game. Manager Alex Cora hopes Price will be able to throw off a mound in the coming week. Price went on the 10-day injured list last Thursday after receiving a shot of cortisone to treat the cyst. … First baseman Steve Pearce (low back strain) has yet to resume running. He last played May 31 against the Yankees.

