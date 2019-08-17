NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jarrett Stidham threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Damoun Patterson with 4:12 left, rallying the New England Patriots to a 22-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night.

Stidham picked up where he left off in his previous trip to Nissan Stadium. Stidham threw five TD passes to help Auburn rout Purdue in the Music City Bowl last December, and this time the rookie was 14 of 19 for 193 yards, helping the Patriots (2-0) come back from a 17-8 halftime deficit.

Related Headlines Gordon is a huge addition for Patriots

Two days of practices against the Titans was enough for Patriots Coach Bill Belichick to let Tom Brady watch a second straight exhibition, with New England’s options at wide receiver thin because of injuries.

Marcus Mariota started for the Titans (1-1) and shook off a pair of three-and-outs before his best drive this preseason. He capped a 10-play, 87-yard drive with an 11-yard TD pass to his favorite target, three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker, who broke his right ankle in the 2018 season opener.

With kicker Ryan Succop on the physically unable to perform list, Coach Mike Vrabel let Mariota go for 2. Mariota looked to throw, then ran to the end zone before going into the air and flipping over Patriots defensive back Duron Harmon for an 8-0 lead.

Mariota was 6 of 9 for 63 yards.

Brian Hoyer’s first offensive series ended quickly. Logan Ryan, the former Patriots cornerback, stepped in front of receiver Braxton Berrios for an interception. Hoyer was 6 of 8 for 55 yards. Stidham took over in the second quarter.

Brandon Bolden and Nick Brossette each ran for a TD for the Patriots.

Ryan Tannehill, added in a trade from Miami in March to upgrade the Titans’ quarterback position, was 7 of 11 for 84 yards with a TD pass and a sack. Logan Woodside took over just before halftime and finished the game.

WHO’S AT RECEIVER

Julian Edelman didn’t play for the Patriots as he recovers from an injured thumb, and neither did Phillip Dorsett. The Patriots started Dontrelle Inman and rookie Gunner Olsewski, an undrafted free agent from Division II Bemidji State. N’Keal Harry, the Patriots’ first-round draft pick, also did not play.

FLIPPING TITANS

Mariota wasn’t the only member of the Titans to flip into the end zone. Jeremy McNichols flipped into the end zone after catching a swing pass and going 15 yards.

INJURIES

Patriots linebacker Shilique Calhoun was taken to the sideline medical tent because of a right leg injury. Patriots defensive end Derek Rivers also hurt his right leg and went to the locker room.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous