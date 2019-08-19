ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND

Arts fund taking applications for grants

The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Expansion Arts Fund is accepting applications from nonprofits for grants of up to $5,000 that support indigenous, ethnic or rural arts programs or projects, particularly those that serve areas with limited access to arts events.

Online applications, guidelines and a list of recent grants are available at www.mainecf.org. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 15.

Eight York County nonprofits get funding

The York County Committee of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded $65,548 in grants to eight nonprofit organizations or communities.

Grant recipients included: the Southern Maine Boxing Club, to redesign the gym to allow serving members without the ability to pay for the program; Caring Unlimited Corp., to update its website to more effectively and efficiently engage the community to end domestic violence; and to Habitat for Humanity York County, to create a pilot program providing weatherization, aging-in-place modifications and minor home repair to improve the quality of life for older adults.

The York County Fund is a permanent endowment that supports projects and nonprofits that strengthen communities in the county. Applications go through the foundation’s Community Building Grant Program and are reviewed by a committee of local leaders.

The next proposal deadline is Feb. 15. Application, guidelines and a list of recent grants can be found at www.mainecf.org.

PORTLAND

Moscow Ballet seeks youths for ‘Nutcracker’

Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker” is looking for local ballet students to fill children’s roles for a 7 p.m. Dec. 3 performance at State Theatre.

Local youths, ages 6 to 18, are being sought to audition for a number of roles, that include party children, small mice, snowflakes, Russian snow maidens and more, through Moscow Ballet’s community engagement Dance-With-Us program, that has brought over 100,000 aspiring dancers on stage with the professionals for the past 27 years.

Auditions are planned at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at Moscow Ballet’s host dance studio, Drouin Dance Center, 90 Bridge St., Suite 227, in Westbrook. Moscow Ballet ballerina Lana Popova will head the auditions, which are free (there may be a casting fee).

Hand-sewn costumes will be provided and dress rehearsal is on stage with the Russian company the day of the performance.

To sign up or for more details, go to www.nutcracker.com/Community-Engagement/dance-with-us.

Creative Portland accepting artwork for show

Creative Portland is accepting submissions from Greater Portland artists to have their works considered for inclusion in its fifth juried show. Selected works will be exhibited from October through April at the gallery, 84 Free St.

Artists from Biddeford to Brunswick are eligible to submit up to three of their works for consideration, except artists whose works are now being displayed in the “Immersion” exhibit.

All submissions must interpret the exhibit theme “All the Great Trees,” from using a single tree, or a series of trees, preferably in a large-scale format and presented via a high-resolution jpeg to [email protected]

A curatorial team will review submitted works, that are due by Sept. 13. Selected artists will be notified Oct. 4 and must agree to give a 20 percent voluntary donation of their sales.

Eligible artist must be a resident of Greater Portland; must include 2D mediums – no sculptures; dimensions must be at least 24-by-30 inches; sale price must fall between $300 and $3,000;.

Only one piece of art, from up to three works submitted, will be chosen; each jpeg submission must be labeled with the artist’s name, title, medium, dimensions and price of the piece, with that information also included in the body of the email. Include your physical address and a link to your website (if applicable); art must be delivered, ready to hang, and available to exhibit by Oct. 15.

Artist will be asked to attend an opening reception Oct. 23. A public opening reception, with artists in attendance, is planned for Nov. 1.

For more details, call 370-4784 or email [email protected]

KENNEBUNK

Caring Unlimited honors bank, volunteers

Caring Unlimited recognized the contributions of a community partner and three volunteers for their work to raise awareness about domestic abuse and to ensure that victims and survivors have access to the support and resources they need to find safety and rebuild their lives. Those individuals were recognized during a premiere annual Community and Volunteer Appreciation Event.

Kennebunk Savings Bank received the Community Partner of the Year Award for its philanthropic and volunteer support, as well as for its partnership with Caring Unlimited to provide job training and supported employment opportunities to people who have experienced domestic violence through its innovative GO Program.

Volunteers Amanda Morris and Jenn McIsaac received an award for their work on Nicole’s Run, the annual fundraising event they founded to honor the memory of their late friend Nicole Oliver, who was killed by her husband. Over the past 12 years, the event has raised over $200,000 for Caring Unlimited’s programs and services and raised awareness in the community.

Rebekah Michaels was honored as Volunteer of the Year for providing child care during weekly support group meetings over the past six years and contributing more than 400 hours of service.

WELLS

Class of 2018 records available



Wells High School will be culling student records for the class of 2018 beginning in early October.

Former students who wish to obtain their personal cumulative folders should send in a request in writing and include their name and mailing address to guidance secretary Erin Sanborn at [email protected] or mail to Wells High School Guidance Office, 200 Sanford Road, Wells, ME 04090.

Deadline for submitting requests is Sept. 30.

SPRINGVALE

Library offers bus trip to gardens, Boothbay Harbor



Springvale Public Library is taking reservations for a planned bus trip to Maine Coastal Botanical Gardens and Boothbay Harbor on Sept. 12.

The $50 fee includes transportation fees and admission to the gardens. Dropoff is at the gate. Food and beverage is permitted for those who wish to pack a cooler. Dining options also are available at the gardens and around the town.

Departure is at 8 a.m. from the library at 443 Main St. and arrival at the gardens is at 10 a.m. There will be a free tour at 11 a.m. The return trip departs from Boothbay Harbor at 3:30 p.m. and arrives back at the library at 5:30-6 p.m.

To register or for more details, call the library at 324-4624.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Holy Cross School hires new principal

Holy Cross School has hired Cynthia Elwood as its new principal, overseeing students from pre-K through grade 8. She succeeds Christine L’Abbé, who left the position in July.

Elwood served as a math teacher at Holy Cross last year and has extensive experience as a principal and teacher. She previously served as principal at St. Pius X Catholic School in Dallas for five years; was a principal and assistant principal in the school district of Arlington, Texas; a math adjunct instructor at Tarrant County College in Fort Worth, Texas; and a math teacher at schools in Texas and Alabama.

Elwood earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Dallas and a master’s degree in mathematics curriculum and instruction from Texas A&M University.

For more details, go to www.holycrossmaine.org.

CAMDEN

Rotary providing backpacks for needy kids

West Bay Rotary Club is seeking donations to continue its annual program to provide backpacks, filled with school supplies, for kids in need as they return to school this fall.

Since 2015, L.L Bean has donated 50 new backpacks each year. This year, Walmart also stepped up and donated a $150 gift certificate. West Bay Rotarians and clients at Camden Accommodations also donate to the program each year, filling those backpacks with age- and grade-appropriate supplies and distributing them to students in Camden, Rockport, Hope, Lincolnville and Appleton.

This year, the backpack project is in need of 113 backpacks.

People interested in supporting the program can send a check, marked for the program in the memo line, to West Bay Rotary, P.O. Box 1033, Camden, ME 04843 or call Barbara at 691-4920.

CAPE ELIZABETH

Garden tour raises $45,000 for park’s stewards



The 9th annual Cape Elizabeth Garden Tour, held July 20, drew more than 400 visitors and raised $45,000 for Friends of Fort Williams Park, helping to ensure that the nonprofit will continue.

The event featured tours of eight private gardens in Cape Elizabeth and South Portland that covered a wide array of styles, from small condominium accent gardens and historic homes to large oceanside properties and lighthouse views. Visitors enjoyed a sunny day, perusing the gardens, conversing with docents and garden owners, and enjoying free gifts provided by sponsors.

Friends of Fort Williams Park is a nonprofit organization based in Cape Elizabeth that is dedicated to preserving and enhancing the natural resources and visitor experience of Fort Williams Park by providing planning and stewardship for projects that support the park’s ecology, accessibility and open space.

