TUESDAY

Super Summer Salad Smorgasbord Luncheon, with a variety of classic summer foods and salads including egg, tuna, potato, green, Jello, plus dessert. Noon to 1 p.m. Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St. Free. 655-7749.

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Otisfield Community Cookout, including barbecue chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs, salads, brownies and watermelon. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Community Hall, 292 Route 121, Otisfield. 461-1995.

Seniors Hot Lunch, including American chopsuey, salad, dessert and beverages, by donation. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 151 W. Gray Road, Gray.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $15. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Chicken Barbecue, featuring half a chicken, baked potato, corn on the cob, biscuits, and homemade pies and cakes for dessert. Seatings at 5 and 5:45 p.m. First Congregation Church of Gray Parish House, 5 Brown St., Gray. $10, $5 ages 12 and younger. Handicapped accessible. Contact: 657-4338.

Baked bean supper, including two kinds of beans, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, homemade brown bread, coffee, lemonade and pie. 4:30 to 6 p.m. North Saco Congregational Church, 126 Rocky Hill Road, Saco. $8, $4 children. Contact: [email protected] or 282-0958.

