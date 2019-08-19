WESTBROOK

Memory care presentation to be offered Thursday

A “Transitioning into Memory Care” Lunch & Learn presentation will be offered at noon Thursday at Avita of Stroudwater, at 113 Landing Road.

Learn what to look for and how to handle the situation if someone you know may be ready for memory care. This presentation will focus on tips for success when talking about the stigma of memory care and moving into a community.

Advance sign-ups are requested by calling 857-9007.

PORTLAND

Holocaust survivor will tell her story

Marthe Cohn, a 99-year-old Holocaust survivor, will head the talk “Behind Enemy Lines: A French Jewish Spy in Nazi Germany Tells Her Story,” from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hannaford Hall on the University of Southern Maine’s Portland campus, at 88 Bedford St. A meet-and-greet will be held at 5 p.m.

Admission is $20 in advance, students $10, or $25 at the door. Preferred seating is $48 and VIP sponsor tickets are $150 and include an advance meeting with Cohn, preferred seating and a signed copy of her book.

Copies of Cohn’s book will be available for purchase.

For more details or to buy tickets, go to chabadofmaine-marthecohn.eventbrite.com.

BRUNSWICK

Greenland climate change to be subject of talk

A lecture and visual presentation on climate change in Greenland will be presented by Wilfred Richard from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Curtis Memorial Library.

Richard’s most recent book, “Between Sea and Glacier: Greenland in a Changing World” will be available for sale with cash or check, and he will sign copies.

This presentation is being held in conjunction with Richard’s photo exhibit, on display through Sept. 17 at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Pleasant Street, which will be available to public view from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

KENNEBUNK

Museum will offer ‘Shipbuilding Odyssey’

The Brick Store Museum will offer a “Shipbuilding Odyssey” tour, focusing on the town’s seafaring past, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Kennebunk town historian Steve Spofford will lead the tour, which begins with a brief illustrated look at what life was like in the Kennebunks’ 19th-century shipyards. Guests will then embark on a special narrated trolley excursion, stopping at historic locations associated with shipbuilding along the Kennebunk River in the 1800s, including the sites of the former Bourne & Kingsbury and Titcomb yards, the Landing, and the locks.

The adventure concludes back at the museum at 12:30 p.m., where guests will receive a commemorative souvenir of their historical trip. Tickets are $35 each, $30 for museum members. Advance reservations are required, as space is limited. To reserve a spot, call 985-4802, or purchase tickets online at www.brickstoremuseum.org/programs.

SACO

Grieving support ministry offered beginning Thursday

Good Shepherd Parish will offer a 10-week grieving support ministry beginning Thursday to give comfort and guidance to community members coping with the loss of a loved one.

The faith-based support group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. each Thursday through Oct. 24 in a conference room of Most Holy Trinity Church at 271 Main St.

Each week’s meeting will focus on a different theme. A special session, available to all, titled “Surviving the Holidays” will be held on Nov. 14, giving participants practical ways to work through difficult moments that may arise during the holiday season. Both the weekly sessions and “Surviving the Holidays” provide Bible-based support, prayer, video presentations and group support discussions.

To register or for more details, call 282-3321, ext. 112, or go to www.goodshepherdparish.us/grief-share-registration.

SCARBOROUGH

Kiwanis Club to host talk on clean energy

The Scarborough Kiwanis Club will host a talk by Ben Dudley , director of Mainers for Clean Energy, from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at The Egg & I, 183 Route 1.

Meetings are free and open to the public. Lunch is available for purchase.

For more details, call Joyce Leary Clark at 329-8488, email [email protected] or go to www.scarboroughkiwanis.org.

SANFORD

Church will host yard sale Saturday

Sanford Unitarian Universalist Church will host a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 136 Old Mill Road.

Rain date is Sept. 7.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: