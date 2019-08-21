BRUNSWICK — Twice-Told Tales is moving to 200 Maine St. in October.

The used bookstore, operated by the Friends of Curtis Library, will be moving from 11 Pleasant St. to the former location of Bamforth Marine. The larger space will give the shop first-floor access and a more visible presence on the downtown strip.

The shop is expected to close toward the end of September and reopen in mid-October. Donations will not be accepted in September. Volunteers interested in helping with the move should email [email protected]

