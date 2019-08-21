Arrests

8/16 at 12:48 p.m. Chelsea Pottle, 28, of Gorham, was arrested by Officer Cory Iles on a charge of theft.

8/16 at 12:48 p.m. David McGovern, 30, of Gorham, was arrested by Officer Cory Iles on charges of theft, violating conditions of release and operating with a suspended license.

8/16 at 1:12 p.m. James Williams, 26, of Dunning Street, was arrested by Officer Richard Cutliffe on charges of theft, criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

8/19 at 1:55 p.m. Jonathan Brennan, 28, of Bowdoin, was arrested by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of theft.

8/19 at 4:11 p.m. Amanda Mason, 21, of Waldoboro, was arrested by Officer Whitney Burns on a charge of theft.

8/19 at 10:11 p.m. Linsey Stilkey, 42, of Casco Road, was arrested by Officer Joseph Hogan on a warrant.

Summonses

8/16 at 10:44 a.m. Susan Durand, 61, of Freeport, was issued a summons by Officer Heather Brown on charges of keeping a dangerous dog and allowing dog to be at large.

8/17 at 8:13 a.m. Heath Gauthier, 28, of Greene, was issued a summons by Officer Nicholas Bedard on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

8/17 at 7:44 p.m. Cody Rumery, 24, of Perryman Drive, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a charge of failure to register vehicle.

8/17 at 9:10 a.m. Harly Wilson, 26, of Pleasant Street, was issued a summons by Officer Gregory McCarthy on a charge of operating without a license.

8/19 at 11:54 a.m. Sylvester Roberson, 35, of Bedrock Lane, was issued a summons by Officer Gregory McCarthy on charges of theft and criminal trespass.

8/20 at 5:44 p.m. Sarah Coito, 29, of Standish, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of operating without a license.

8/20 at 5:30 p.m. Devin Musolff, 32, of Richmond, was issued a summons by Sgt. Edward Yurek on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

8/15 at 8:43 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Union Street.

8/15 at 3:04 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Cushing and Mill streets.

8/16 at 10:50 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

8/16 at 2:52 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Street.

8/16 at 7:54 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Bath and Gurnet roads.

8/17 at 10:23 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Maine and Pleasant streets.

8/17 at 2:08 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

8/18 at 11:48 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street near Cumberland Farms.

8/19 at 2:20 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Union Street.

8/19 at 6:44 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

8/20 at 11:10 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Elm Street.

8/20 at 1:01 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

8/20 at 3:50 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gurnet Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 57 calls from Aug. 15-21.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: