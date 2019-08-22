STONEHAM — One person was killed in a crash at 2:39 p.m.Thursday on Route 5.
The vehicle was traveling north on Route 5 when it left the road and struck a tree, according to a statement from Oxford County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy James Urquhart.
Stoneham, Lovell, Betheland Waterford fire departments responded to the scene — as well as PACE Ambulance Service and Stoneham Rescue. A Life Flight helicopter also responded.
The Maine State Police assisted with the reconstruction of the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.
This story will be updated.
