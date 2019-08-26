Arrests

8/20 at 6:42 p.m. Joel Rubenstein, 32, of Spring Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Russell Street on a charge of operating under the influence and issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension.

8/21 at 12:39 a.m. John Fillmore, 45, of Mobile, Alabama, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Middle Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/24 at 3:10 p.m. Andrew Mank, 29, of Spring Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Washington Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/24 at 9:17 p.m. Gail Mehlhorn, 65, of Bedford Street, was arrested by Officer Ryan Kaake on Bedford Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

8/19 A 16-year-old girl, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Eric Bryan on Shaw Street on a charge of theft.

8/20 Pamela Gray, 67, of Evergreen Street, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Kaake on Water Street on a charge of operating with an expired license.

8/21 Kathy Freeman, 35, of Middle Road, Woolwich, was issued a summons by Officer Brett McIntire on Middle Road on a charge of theft.

Fire calls

8/19 at 8:18 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Centre and Washington streets.

8/19 at 4:16 p.m. Motor vehicle fire on Front Street.

8/20 at 9:56 a.m. Fire alarm on Andrews Road.

8/20 at 3:40 p.m. Alarm activation on Front Street.

8/21 at 6:20 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

8/22 at 1:03 p.m. Alarm panel malfunction on Water Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 42 calls from Aug. 19-25.

