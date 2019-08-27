PORTLAND — John Williams, executive director of the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, is stepping down this month to focus on his recovery from open-heart surgery last April.
“I need to take some time to fully recover, and the coalition needs an executive director who can be fully devoted to its mission,” Williams said.
Williams will will work with the board through September to make the transition as smooth as possible, he said, and officially end his tenure Sept. 30.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
New England
New Hampshire woman fights DMV demand to surrender her 15-year-old vanity plate
-
Arts & Entertainment
Now free from legal limbo, rapper Meek Mill eyes prison reform
-
The Forecaster
Cumberland Town Council OKs moving sand, salt shed to town land
-
Nation & World
UK opposition lawmakers join forces to stop no-deal Brexit
-
News
ACLU backs residents in lawsuit against Yarmouth