PORTLAND — John Williams, executive director of the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, is stepping down this month to focus on his recovery from open-heart surgery last April.

“I need to take some time to fully recover, and the coalition needs an executive director who can be fully devoted to its mission,” Williams said.

Williams will will work with the board through September to make the transition as smooth as possible, he said, and officially end his tenure Sept. 30.

