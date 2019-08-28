WINDHAM — Masa Sub and Grill plans to close its doors on Friday, Aug. 30.

The Greek restaurant, located at 824 Roosevelt Trail, has been open for eight years. It had planned to close earlier this summer, then decided to remain open after an outpouring of community support.

In a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the family wrote, “This has been such a heavy decision for us as a family and we hate to be closing such a wonderful establishment. It has been a great journey to be serving the Windham area and we will surely miss being here.”

