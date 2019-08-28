NEW HIRES

Logically, a Portland provider of managed IT services to small and midsize organizations, hired Matt Putney as vice president of sales and Tracey Pick as senior manager, revenue operations.

Putney has more than 20 years of industry experience in managed IT services and cloud service delivery, consulting, sales and business development. He previously held the position of vice president of sales for mindSHIFT. Pick is an experienced senior manager in the software industry, having served as the senior manager of sales operations at Alchemy Systems.

Midcoast Humane in Brunswick hired Michelle Lester as its new marketing manager.

Previously, Lester ran her own marketing business and has extensive experience in publishing, including three years as the publisher of the Times Record. She also formerly worked in advertising and marketing for MaineToday Media and Foster’s Daily Democrat.

Portland law firm Murray Plumb & Murray has hired Katherine Krakowka who will serve as an of counsel attorney to the firm, working within the Business & Corporate Law and Business Reorganization & Insolvency practice groups.

She previously worked at Marcus Clegg, and is co-chair of the Maine State Bar Association’s Bankruptcy Section and serves as the Portland-area alumni chapter leader for Boston College Law School.

PROMOTIONS

Harriman, an architectural, planning and engineering firm founded in Auburn, announces the appointment of co-leaders of its Urban Design and Planning Studio: Emily Keys Innes, director of planning, and Kartik Shah, director of urban design. The pair were appointed in the wake of the retirement of Steve Cecil, who was a significant figure in New England’s design and planning community.

A part of the transition, Harriman’s Boston office will move to a newly renovated historic building near South Station. The office will include the UDP Studio, landscape architects, architects and civil engineers.

