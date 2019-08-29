Music
Aug. 30
Inanna: Sisters in Rhythm, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $15, 929-6472 or sacorivertheatre.org.
Katherine Rhoda, folk, 7 p.m., Arts Center at 8 Hancock Avenue, Hiram, suggested donation $10 adults/$5 child. BYOB.
Sept. 7
Connla, Irish music, 7:30 pm, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $15, 929-6472 or sacorivertheatre.org.
Sept. 12
CJ Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana “Band, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $15, 929-6472, sacorivertheatre.org.
Sept. 14
“Cafe Barcelona, Spanish, Brazilian and original compositions from guitarist/composer Peter Griggs, 7 p.m., Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St.,Raymond. $5 suggested donation. For more information, to the Raymond Arts Alliance Facebook page.
Sept. 27
“Let’s Duet – Intimate Conversations for Two” with Robert and Kimberly Lehmann, violin and viola, University of Southern Maine Faculty Concert Series, 8 p.m., Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham campus. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 seniors and USM alumni, $5 students at usm.maine.edu/music.
Theater
Sept. 6-8
“Fortune,” by Deborah Zoe Laufer, romantic comedy, opener in season celebrating women playwrights and directors, University of Southern Maine Theatre Dept., 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Russell Hall, USM Gorham campus. Donation. usm.maine.edu/theatre
Film
Sept. 6
“The Lion King” on 17-foot screen, Westbrook Youth Football Family Night, gates open 7 p.m., movie 8 p.m., Cornelia Warren Field, Westbrook. Portland Pie pizza provided, other refreshments available. $5 adults, $2 kids, $20 max family.
Special events
Sept. 7-8
12th annual Intertribal Pow-Wow, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine, Sunrise Road (Fire Lane 178), Naples. Drumming, dancing, singing, storytelling, flute playing, native crafts. Adults, $5 donation; elders, children 6-12, $3; families, $15. Hosted by Sacred Spirits Drum, donations benefit Naples Historical Society. No drugs/alcohol permitted. FMI: [email protected]
Auditions
Sept. 7
“‘Twas the Night Before Burlesque,” Vivid Motion winter show, 10 a.m. Drouin Dance Center, Westbrook. Seeking dancers trained in any style, ages 18 and up. vividmotion.org
Send events 10 days in advance to [email protected]
