Music

Aug. 30

Inanna: Sisters in Rhythm, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $15, 929-6472 or sacorivertheatre.org.

Katherine Rhoda, folk, 7 p.m., Arts Center at 8 Hancock Avenue, Hiram, suggested donation $10 adults/$5 child. BYOB.

Sept. 7

Connla, Irish music, 7:30 pm, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $15, 929-6472 or sacorivertheatre.org.

Sept. 12

CJ Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana “Band, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $15, 929-6472, sacorivertheatre.org.

Sept. 14

“Cafe Barcelona, Spanish, Brazilian and original compositions from guitarist/composer Peter Griggs, 7 p.m., Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St.,Raymond. $5 suggested donation. For more information, to the Raymond Arts Alliance Facebook page.

Sept. 27

“Let’s Duet – Intimate Conversations for Two” with Robert and Kimberly Lehmann, violin and viola, University of Southern Maine Faculty Concert Series, 8 p.m., Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham campus. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 seniors and USM alumni, $5 students at usm.maine.edu/music.

Theater

Sept. 6-8

“Fortune,” by Deborah Zoe Laufer, romantic comedy, opener in season celebrating women playwrights and directors, University of Southern Maine Theatre Dept., 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Russell Hall, USM Gorham campus. Donation. usm.maine.edu/theatre

Film

Sept. 6

“The Lion King” on 17-foot screen, Westbrook Youth Football Family Night, gates open 7 p.m., movie 8 p.m., Cornelia Warren Field, Westbrook. Portland Pie pizza provided, other refreshments available. $5 adults, $2 kids, $20 max family.

Special events

Sept. 7-8

12th annual Intertribal Pow-Wow, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine, Sunrise Road (Fire Lane 178), Naples. Drumming, dancing, singing, storytelling, flute playing, native crafts. Adults, $5 donation; elders, children 6-12, $3; families, $15. Hosted by Sacred Spirits Drum, donations benefit Naples Historical Society. No drugs/alcohol permitted. FMI: [email protected]

Auditions

Sept. 7

“‘Twas the Night Before Burlesque,” Vivid Motion winter show, 10 a.m. Drouin Dance Center, Westbrook. Seeking dancers trained in any style, ages 18 and up. vividmotion.org

